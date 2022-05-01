Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $5.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,873. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

