Iridium Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Iridium has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Iridium has a market cap of $268,324.66 and approximately $159.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iridium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00040100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.71 or 0.07260662 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 23,983,968 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iridium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.