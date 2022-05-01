IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $24,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $217.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $204.50 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

