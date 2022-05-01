IQE plc (LON:IQE) Insider Acquires £75,000 in Stock

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) insider Andrew W. Nelson acquired 250,000 shares of IQE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($95,590.11).

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 30.05 ($0.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £241.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.13. IQE plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60.80 ($0.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25.

Get IQE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 42 ($0.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IQE to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60 ($0.76).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.