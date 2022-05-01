IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Up 68.3% in April

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. 35,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

