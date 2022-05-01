Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

