Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.09.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.11 and a 52-week high of C$18.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$99,570.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$910,622.92. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $410,537 over the last ninety days.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.