Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 511,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Integrated Ventures stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 329,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,592. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Integrated Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

