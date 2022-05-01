Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.85. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85.
About Integra Gold (CVE:ICG)
See Also
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.