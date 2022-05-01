Intact Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IFC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “strong” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.69.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$179.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$183.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$173.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$156.61 and a 52-week high of C$190.48. The company has a market cap of C$31.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

About Intact Financial (Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.