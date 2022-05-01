Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 5,755 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $29.06. 6,451,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.44 and a beta of 0.48. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

