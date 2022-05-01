Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 4,180 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 715,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.95. 1,031,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,338. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 140.15%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

