Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 33,000 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,411,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 294.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 916,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 683,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 3,820,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

