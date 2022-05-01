Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,134 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in eBay were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $51.92. 8,341,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

