Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.2% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,928,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 436,035 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 276,693 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,244 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60.

