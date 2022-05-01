Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 20.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.13. 8,778,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $111.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.
CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.
In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,606 shares of company stock worth $15,926,821 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
