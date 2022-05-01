Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $88.69. 15,914,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,794,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

