Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.73. The stock had a trading volume of 144,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,340. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.51 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

