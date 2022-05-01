Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

COST traded down $30.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $531.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $371.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.