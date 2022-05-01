Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $293,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.70.

NYSE:GD traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,464. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

