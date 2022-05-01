Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $258,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD traded down $8.30 on Friday, reaching $198.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,137. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average is $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

