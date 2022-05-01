Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.26 on Friday, hitting $200.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,193,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,320,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.