Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.13. 24,789,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,031,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

