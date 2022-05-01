Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $150.44 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

