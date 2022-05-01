Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,669. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

