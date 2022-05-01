Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 3,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,453,000 after buying an additional 1,032,860 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 336,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,588,000.

Shares of TBT stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,015,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $25.25.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

