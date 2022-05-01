Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,580 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.26. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

