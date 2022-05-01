Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 419,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.79. 489,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,359. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

