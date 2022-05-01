Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 215 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,572. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.78. The stock has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

