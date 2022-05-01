Insider Selling: Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Sells A$1,400,870.63 in Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Rating) insider Stephen (Steve) Promnitz sold 602,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.67), for a total value of A$1,400,870.63 ($1,007,820.59).

On Friday, April 22nd, Stephen (Steve) Promnitz sold 170,000 shares of Lake Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.55), for a total value of A$367,200.00 ($264,172.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 65.46 and a quick ratio of 65.13.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

