Insider Buying: Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Acquires £7,460.04 in Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Neil Rogan acquired 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £7,460.04 ($9,508.08).

Shares of LON:IAT opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 298 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 391.31 ($4.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 334.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 347.63.

Get Invesco Asia Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Invesco Asia Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.