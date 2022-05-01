Innova Price Hits $0.0115 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Innova has a market cap of $79,605.97 and approximately $185.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 588.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

