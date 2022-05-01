Ink Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $285,719.74 and $19,463.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.03 or 0.07212736 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.