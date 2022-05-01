Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 174,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Infobird stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,391. Infobird has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFBD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Infobird in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Infobird by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

