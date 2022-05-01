Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in April

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Indiva from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVAF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

