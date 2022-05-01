Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$0.60 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.60 target price on Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CVE:NDVA opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. Indiva has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
