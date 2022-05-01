Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$0.60 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.60 target price on Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:NDVA opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. Indiva has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

