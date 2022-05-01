IG Gold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,627.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $7,627.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.36 or 0.07315976 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

