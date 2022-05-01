Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.