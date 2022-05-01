Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.71.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
