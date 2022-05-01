ichi.farm Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.54 or 0.07276612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042994 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

