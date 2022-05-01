iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,938,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,637,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 67,989 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 229,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 228,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

