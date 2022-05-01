I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.43.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $12.54 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after buying an additional 240,741 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth $276,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 9.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth $15,495,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

