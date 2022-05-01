Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $214,131.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.26 or 0.07324676 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

