Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,804,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

