Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 95.2% in April

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HGTXU remained flat at $$1.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.55.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
