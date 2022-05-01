Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 95.2% in April

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HGTXU remained flat at $$1.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

