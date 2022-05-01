Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.50. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hub Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
