Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.50. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens cut Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hub Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

