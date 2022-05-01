HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 45,368 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,968,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,636,126. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

