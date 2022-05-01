Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE HZN opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $102.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

