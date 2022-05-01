Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,107,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,391,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after buying an additional 591,091 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.