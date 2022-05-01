Hiblocks Market Capitalization Achieves $16.76 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $96,076.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.19 or 0.07347843 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.