Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Increased to €125.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.70.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.4438 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

